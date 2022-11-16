Nwam LLC Sells 57 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,969,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,426,000 after acquiring an additional 186,824 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,022,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,645,000 after acquiring an additional 150,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,454,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,678,000 after acquiring an additional 174,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,886,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,966,000 after purchasing an additional 668,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,072 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LHX shares. Argus downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.42.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

LHX opened at $221.24 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.78%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,358. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

