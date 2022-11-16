Nwam LLC Trims Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,790,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,626,729,000 after acquiring an additional 125,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,202,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Linde by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,695,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,376,207,000 after acquiring an additional 552,675 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Linde by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Linde by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,864,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.72.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $332.56 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

