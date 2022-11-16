Nwam LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after buying an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 239.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,033,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,670 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 87.6% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,029 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,875 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 179.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,398,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,513 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.41) to GBX 118 ($1.39) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($141.01) to £118 ($138.66) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,264.20.

AZN stock opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

