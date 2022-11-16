Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to Issue None Dividend of $0.32

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 89.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.9%.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Up 2.6 %

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $7.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OCSL. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 847.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 691,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 618,670 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 414,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 209,037 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at $582,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.