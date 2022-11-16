Okabena Investment Services Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Walmart by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 50,880 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $5,257,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after purchasing an additional 608,621 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.14.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,229,106 shares of company stock valued at $168,141,427. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.25. The company had a trading volume of 328,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.20. The firm has a market cap of $402.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

