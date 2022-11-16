Okabena Investment Services Inc. Buys 32,298 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 108.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,298 shares during the quarter. Yum China makes up 1.5% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Yum China by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,931,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,276,000 after acquiring an additional 203,441 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Yum China by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,710,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,674,000 after purchasing an additional 955,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,770,000 after purchasing an additional 282,974 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,375,000 after buying an additional 166,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Yum China by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,473,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,440,000 after buying an additional 592,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $231,806.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,090.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang sold 4,666 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $231,806.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,090.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,204,362 shares of company stock worth $144,655,851 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.00. 63,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,254. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.96. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $55.36.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

