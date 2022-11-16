Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 1.2% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens raised their price target on Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CNI traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $122.01. The company had a trading volume of 62,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,984. The firm has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.23.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.55%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.