Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $2 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 1.0% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% in the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its position in Fiserv by 8.1% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 18.2% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985,239. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $110.99.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.76.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

