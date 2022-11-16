Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $711,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.58. 91,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,413,554. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

