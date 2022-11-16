Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $989,000 Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 15,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Insulet by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 36,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,002,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on PODD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays started coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.72. 7,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $322.09. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,273.63 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.43 and a 200 day moving average of $239.35.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,558 shares of company stock worth $8,463,481. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

