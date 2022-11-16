Okabena Investment Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,114 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 52.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,176,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 747,258 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 3.2% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 4.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,890,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,705,000 after purchasing an additional 73,326 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 2.9% during the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 291,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 442.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 136,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 111,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $1,499,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,250,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 7,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $166,081.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,757.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $1,499,071.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,250,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,546. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nutanix Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

NTNX stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.65. 48,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,964. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $36.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Further Reading

