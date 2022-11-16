Okabena Investment Services Inc. Sells 14,890 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,890 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 12,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $1,929,285.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,053.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $4,114,341.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,815.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 12,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $1,929,285.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,053.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,026 shares of company stock worth $14,313,262. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.96. The company had a trading volume of 171,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,649. The stock has a market cap of $338.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.80. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.