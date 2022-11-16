Okabena Investment Services Inc. Sells 2,163 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $3.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.96. 4,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.39. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

