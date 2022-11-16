Okabena Investment Services Inc. Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 25.9% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ASML by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,309 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in ASML by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in ASML by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $716,000. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($754.64) to €745.00 ($768.04) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($840.21) to €615.00 ($634.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.15.

ASML Stock Down 3.6 %

ASML Announces Dividend

ASML stock traded down $21.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $576.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.60. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $881.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

