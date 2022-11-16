Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.27

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Olympia Financial Group Trading Up 3.2 %

TSE:OLY opened at C$64.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$153.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.50. Olympia Financial Group has a 1 year low of C$45.75 and a 1 year high of C$65.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$60.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.56.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

