OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) versus Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Head-To-Head Contrast

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) and Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OncoCyte and Myriad Genetics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte $7.73 million 6.27 -$64.10 million ($0.65) -0.63 Myriad Genetics $690.60 million 2.45 -$27.20 million ($0.97) -21.53

Myriad Genetics has higher revenue and earnings than OncoCyte. Myriad Genetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OncoCyte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte -787.97% -54.99% -24.47% Myriad Genetics -11.69% -4.86% -3.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OncoCyte and Myriad Genetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte 0 1 4 0 2.80 Myriad Genetics 1 2 0 0 1.67

OncoCyte currently has a consensus target price of $2.70, indicating a potential upside of 561.12%. Myriad Genetics has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.13%. Given OncoCyte’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OncoCyte is more favorable than Myriad Genetics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.4% of OncoCyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of Myriad Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of OncoCyte shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Myriad Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

OncoCyte has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myriad Genetics has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services. The company was founded in September 2009 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc., a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer. The company also offers Prolaris Prostate Cancer Prognostic Test, a RNA expression tumor analysis for assessing the aggressiveness of prostate cancer; EndoPredict Breast Cancer Prognostic Test, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of breast cancer; Precise Tumor, a solution for precision oncology; and Prequel Prenatal Screen, a non-invasive prenatal screening test conducted using maternal blood to screen for severe chromosomal disorders in a fetus. In addition, it provides Foresight Carrier Screen, a prenatal test for future parents to assess their risk of passing on a recessive genetic condition to their offspring; and GeneSight Psychotropic Mental Health Medication Test, a DNA genotyping test to aid psychotropic drug selection for patients suffering from depression, anxiety, ADHD, and other mental health conditions. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Illumina, Inc. and Intermountain Precision Genomics for an offering of germline and somatic tumor testing services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

