OncoSec Medical (ONCS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ: ONCS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/14/2022 – OncoSec Medical was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/13/2022 – OncoSec Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/5/2022 – OncoSec Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – OncoSec Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – OncoSec Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – OncoSec Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – OncoSec Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/26/2022 – OncoSec Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/18/2022 – OncoSec Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OncoSec Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.03. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,394. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.16. The company has a market cap of $7.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.79. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $40.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoSec Medical

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OncoSec Medical stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) by 653.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.98% of OncoSec Medical worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.