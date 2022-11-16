Ontology (ONT) Hits Market Cap of $149.78 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $149.78 million and approximately $8.50 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,210.57 or 0.07311618 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00035716 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00078840 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00061254 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000415 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00011582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023288 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

