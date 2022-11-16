OpenBlox Price Tops $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One OpenBlox token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenBlox has a total market cap of $75.30 million and $155,271.64 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OpenBlox has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox launched on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

