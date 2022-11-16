Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX)

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Get Fresh Tracks Therapeutics alerts:

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRTX opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.88. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Company Profile

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.