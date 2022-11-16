OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Theodore G. Schwartz Purchases 7,000 Shares

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $14,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 346,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,425.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. OppFi Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $252.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of OppFi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of OppFi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
