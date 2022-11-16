OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Theodore G. Schwartz Purchases 7,000 Shares

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $14,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 346,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,425.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OppFi Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. OppFi Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $252.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Get OppFi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of OppFi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of OppFi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi

About OppFi

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of OppFi by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 688,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 88,782 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in OppFi in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in OppFi by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OppFi in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OppFi by 479.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the period. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.