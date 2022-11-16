OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Piper Sandler

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 116.22% from the company’s previous close.

OPTN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on OptiNose in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on OptiNose from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

OptiNose stock remained flat at $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,963. The company has a market cap of $154.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of -0.09. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20.

In related news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 23,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $84,003.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,407 shares in the company, valued at $704,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 48,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $171,198.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 892,677 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,003.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,531 shares of company stock worth $300,182 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the third quarter worth $140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,088,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 83,449 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in OptiNose by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 125,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in OptiNose by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 737,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

