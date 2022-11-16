Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Lifted by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,144,760,000 after acquiring an additional 204,315 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,386,458,000 after acquiring an additional 757,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Oracle by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,326,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $854,314,000 after acquiring an additional 574,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,899,000 after buying an additional 165,624 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $80.10. 147,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,210,874. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.89. The company has a market cap of $215.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

