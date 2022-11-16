Orchid (OXT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.21 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0820 or 0.00000495 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $56.64 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.0833135 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $2,594,450.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

