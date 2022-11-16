O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,555 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $63,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,579,000 after buying an additional 536,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,144,000 after buying an additional 422,371 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $194,291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after buying an additional 254,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 67,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,392 shares of company stock worth $17,984,722 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORLY. MKM Partners raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.67.

ORLY opened at $825.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $848.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $750.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $690.97.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

