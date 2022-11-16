Orica Limited (ASX:ORI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Orica Limited (ASX:ORI – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, November 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Orica’s previous final dividend of $0.17.

Orica Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.40.

Insider Transactions at Orica

In related news, insider Malcolm Broomhead purchased 1,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$15.29 ($10.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,010.34 ($20,141.17).

Orica Company Profile

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic systems; and data, reporting, analytics, blasting, contracted, and supplementary services.

