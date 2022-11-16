Origin Asset Management LLP Sells 2,920 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Origin Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Lokey makes up approximately 0.1% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 1.5 %

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLI traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,212. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.56. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $489.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

