Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Up to $2.89

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $3.12. Oscar Health shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 13,868 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OSCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20.

In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 11,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $58,175.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Oscar Health by 959.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the third quarter worth $62,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

