Oxen (OXEN) Price Down 9.3% This Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 15th. Oxen has a market cap of $11.00 million and $229,619.71 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxen has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001072 BTC on major exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,899.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.43 or 0.00351632 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022540 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00121510 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.52 or 0.00772284 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.51 or 0.00618409 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00232829 BTC.

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,720,631 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

