Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) Shares Down 0.4%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.84 and last traded at $20.84. Approximately 2,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 5,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF during the third quarter valued at $302,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 224,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

