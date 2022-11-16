Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Bivin & Associates Inc.

Bivin & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Bivin & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $74,513,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,667,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,043 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 902,182 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,228,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 584.4% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 571,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,608,000 after purchasing an additional 487,866 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.11. 2,012,242 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81.

