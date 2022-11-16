Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PACB. Cowen reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

NASDAQ PACB traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 60,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,183. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 91,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $527,754.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 688,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $72,750.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 91,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $527,754.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 688,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth about $866,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 414.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 41,272 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth about $24,206,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

