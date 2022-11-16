Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Piper Sandler

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.40.
Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:PACB opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a current ratio of 11.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $28.17.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.
