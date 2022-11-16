Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Trading Down 1.5%

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 588 ($6.91) and last traded at GBX 590 ($6.93). 127,648 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 164,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 599 ($7.04).

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 582.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 624.79. The stock has a market cap of £535.77 million and a PE ratio of 3,277.78.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is a boost from Pacific Horizon Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Wee-Li Hee purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 594 ($6.98) per share, for a total transaction of £29,700 ($34,900.12).

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

