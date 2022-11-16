Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

PAAS traded down C$0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 95,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,064. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.25. The firm has a market cap of C$4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77. Pan American Silver has a one year low of C$18.14 and a one year high of C$38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Pi Financial lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Featured Articles

