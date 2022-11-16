Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 76,827 shares.The stock last traded at 21.56 and had previously closed at 22.47.
Paramount Global Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of 22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of 27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.37.
Paramount Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paramount Global (PARAA)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.