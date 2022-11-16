Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.04

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.04 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Park National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Park National has a dividend payout ratio of 46.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Park National to earn $8.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Park National Price Performance

Park National stock opened at $148.75 on Wednesday. Park National has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $149.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.56). Park National had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $137.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that Park National will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Park National from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park National

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRK. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Park National during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Park National by 19.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Park National by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Park National during the second quarter worth $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Featured Stories

