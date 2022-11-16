Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Cowen to $51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s previous close.

PSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Parsons from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Parsons to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Parsons from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Trading Up 0.7 %

Parsons stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.24. 10,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.88. Parsons has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parsons

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Parsons had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 42.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Parsons by 4,326,900.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 216,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 216,345 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Parsons during the second quarter valued at $858,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Parsons during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Parsons by 100.0% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parsons

(Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.