Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at BTIG Research

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PASG. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Passage Bio Stock Performance

Passage Bio stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,366. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Passage Bio Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Passage Bio by 847.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 15,998 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Passage Bio by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 44,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.