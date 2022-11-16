Pax Dollar (USDP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $937.68 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $937.68 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001313 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000641 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002276 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00014152 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000157 BTC.
Pax Dollar Token Profile
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
