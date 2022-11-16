Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stake Raised by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Paycom Software by 250.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 405.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock traded down $7.84 on Wednesday, hitting $339.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $490.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.62.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

