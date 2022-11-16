Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.58.

PYCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $47,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $47,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,834 shares in the company, valued at $821,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $135,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 10.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,557,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,499,000 after buying an additional 530,939 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,770,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 992,074 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,627,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,314,000 after purchasing an additional 120,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 8.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,369,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,167,000 after purchasing an additional 329,620 shares during the last quarter. 30.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.66 and a beta of 0.39. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $110.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 20.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

