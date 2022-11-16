Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.64, but opened at $6.30. Payoneer Global shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 31,997 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

In other Payoneer Global news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 4,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $30,700.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,165,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,853,542.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $86,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,513,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,198,071.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 4,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $30,700.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,165,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,853,542.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,610 shares of company stock worth $1,063,541. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth about $434,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 14.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

