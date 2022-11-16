PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Short Interest Update

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 574,800 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the October 15th total of 485,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

PBF Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of PBFX stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.19. 188,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,243. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.29. PBF Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77.

PBF Logistics Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at PBF Logistics

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.59%.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $1,324,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,132,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,948,640.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 210,000 shares of company stock worth $4,047,000 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PBF Logistics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in PBF Logistics by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,929,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,668 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in PBF Logistics by 446.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,008,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,323 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PBF Logistics by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,673,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,836,000 after purchasing an additional 829,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PBF Logistics by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after purchasing an additional 588,037 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. grew its position in PBF Logistics by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 198,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

