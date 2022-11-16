Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Major Shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc Sells 12,128 Shares

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 12,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $33,837.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 537,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,362.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

5Am Partners Iv, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 29,380 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $93,722.20.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 10,578 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $28,772.16.

On Monday, October 31st, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 42,164 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $117,215.92.

On Friday, September 16th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 351 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $614.25.

On Wednesday, September 14th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 285,067 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $553,029.98.

On Thursday, September 8th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 304,322 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $550,822.82.

On Tuesday, September 6th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 311,160 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $734,337.60.

On Thursday, August 18th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 222,761 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $345,279.55.

Pear Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

PEAR stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

Institutional Trading of Pear Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEAR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pear Therapeutics by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 422,804 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEAR. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pear Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

