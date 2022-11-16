Peggy Wallace Purchases 12,500 Shares of Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Stock

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) Director Peggy Wallace purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,553.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Up 16.9 %

Shares of CGTX opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Cognition Therapeutics

CGTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

