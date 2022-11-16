Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,440 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,172,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171,729 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34,096.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 521,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after buying an additional 519,969 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 331,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

SPIB traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 38,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,931,213. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $32.36.

