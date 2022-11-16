Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 2,260 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 85,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 50.8% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 378,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,115,000 after acquiring an additional 127,325 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 554,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $9,252,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $77.04. The stock had a trading volume of 121,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,239,159. The stock has a market cap of $163.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.97. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $81.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,111 shares of company stock worth $21,582,900 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

