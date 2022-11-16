Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 440 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,124 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.80. The company had a trading volume of 20,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.46. The firm has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.696 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TD. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. CIBC cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.10.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

