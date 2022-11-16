Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GL traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.85. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $116.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.41.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globe Life to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 4,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $485,456.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 4,198 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $485,456.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total value of $1,695,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,361 shares of company stock valued at $11,692,123 over the last ninety days. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

